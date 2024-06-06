United Way Manitowoc County seeks volunteers for June 21 Day of Action, and more local news in brief

Volunteers complete a project during a previous Day of Action for United Way Manitowoc County.

MANITOWOC – United Way Manitowoc County is calling on volunteers to create meaningful impact on June 21 during Day of Action, an annual event that mobilizes the caring power of volunteers.

United Way said it needs 50 or more volunteers to help with projects at these nine local nonprofits:

Crossfire Ranch;

Grow It Forward;

The Haven of Manitowoc County;

Hope House of Manitowoc County;

InCourage;

Lakeshore Humane Society;

Manitowoc County Historical Society;

Two Rivers Senior Center; and

Van der Brohe Arboretum.

Breakfast and event kickoff will be held at United Way’s office, 21 E. Waldo Blvd., Manitowoc, at 8 a.m. Volunteers then head to their project locations until noon, after which volunteers are invited back to United Way for lunch.

View project details and sign up to volunteer at unitedwaymanitowoccounty.org. Registration is required.

Contact Laura Drida at 920-682-8888 or laura@unitedwaymanitowoccounty.org for more details.

Symphony fundraiser: Get tickets now for Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra's June 13 Backyard BBQ fundraiser

Lakeshore Church hosting rummage sale June 20-22

Lakeshore Church, 411 Reed Ave., will host a rummage sale under three large tents from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 20-22.

Among the items featured will be antiques, depression glass, linens, small appliances and furniture.

The church’s woodworking group will be selling craft items, as well as the congregation’s sewing group.

Proceeds will help support the church’s community outreach and mission efforts.

For additional information, contact the church at 920-682-6311 or visit lakeshoreumc.com.

Maritime Museum to host presentation on evolution of the foghorn

Wisconsin Maritime Museum, 75 Maritime Drive, Manitowoc, will host a program featuring historian Jake Heffernan sharing the evolution of the foghorn.

The program will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 15. Learn about how sirens and diaphones generate sound by chopping the air and how the frequency of the “puffs” of air during operation translate to pitch in our ear.

The presentation, which happens hourly, ends with an outside demonstration of a restored Type B diaphone.

The presentation is included with regular museum admission: $20 for adults, $13 for ages 4-12, free for ages 3 and younger, $17 for ages 65 and older, $17 for veterans, and free for active military members. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

For more details, call 920-684-0218 or go to wisconsinmaritime.org.

Library events: Cedar Crest ice cream, Bruce the Bear help kick off Summer Reading Program at Manitowoc Public Library

Lakeshore CAP director earns Outstanding Advocate Award

Colleen Homb, executive director of Manitowoc-based Lakeshore CAP, was honored with the Outstanding Advocate Award during the annual WISCAP conference May 23 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

The award was established as a tribute to Jackie Lawrence, former WISCAP executive director, in recognition of a person who has demonstrated remarkable achievement articulating the needs and concerns of poor or exemplary leadership advancing the causes and principles of community action and service to low-income families.

Lakeshore CAP is a nonprofit agency that covers four counties: Manitowoc, Sheboygan, Kewaunee and Door.

Pictured are Rita Metzger, president, Lakeshore CAP Board of Directors, and Colleen Homb, executive director of Lakeshore CAP.

A news release said the following of Homb:

She is our strongest advocate for persons and families served by LCAP and continues to transform us into a needs-focused organization.

She collaborates with other CAP agencies, community organizations and local governments, is always looking for new programs and fundraising opportunities, and is mission focused, all towards helping to fill the gaps in the region’s community needs.

Colleen has led the organization through the COVID years in strategic planning, grant writing and funding, establishing program priorities and objectives, establishing an annual operating budget and secured clean, independent annual audits.

Her most impressive characteristic are that she empowers her program managers to actually “manage” their programs.

Colleen has built Lakeshore CAP into an up-and-coming organization. She is the champion of our “cause” over the four-county areas of education and training, housing for affordable and first-time homebuyer support, according to President Rita Metzger of the Lakeshore CAP Board of Directors.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc United Way in need of volunteers for its 2024 Day of Action