United Way: Luck of the Irish!

Even if you are not Irish, St. Patrick’s Day seems like a fun holiday! Everyone seems to take on a little Irish luck for St. Patrick’s Day. Or at least it appears they do! The holiday has evolved into a celebration of Irish culture with parades, special foods, music, dancing, drinking and a whole lot of green.

Here are a few fun facts about St. Patrick’s Day:

St. Patrick’s Day is the observance of the death of St. Patrick (probably in 461) who is the patron saint of Ireland. Since the ninth or 10th century, the Irish have been observing March 17 as St. Patrick’s feast day.

St. Patrick is not Irish. He was born in the fifth century Roman Britain, kidnapped by Irish raiders at age 16 and taken as a slave to Ireland. He escaped back to Britain and later returned to Ireland to bring Christianity to its people.

He explained the Holy Trinity (Father, Son, and Holy Spirit) using the three leaves of a native Irish clover, called the shamrock. Traditionally, shamrock or “seamroy” symbolized the rebirth of spring.

Originally St. Patrick was affiliated with the color blue. In the 18th century, green was Introduced to St. Patrick's Day festivities and the (green) shamrock became a national symbol.

By the 17th century, the Irish began to wear the shamrock as a symbol of their pride in their heritage and their displeasure with English rule.

The first St. Patrick’s Day parade took place in America and not Ireland. History records a St.

Patrick’s Day parade was held on March 17, 1601, in a Spanish colony in what is now St. Augustine, Florida. In 1772, homesick soldiers in the English military marched in New York City to honor their patron saint. More than 100 St. Patrick's Day parades are now held across the United States.

The traditional meal of Irish Americans is corned beef and cabbage. Cabbage is a popular food in Ireland. However, corned beef became popular on St. Patrick’s Day at the turn of the 20th century when it was cheaper to use corned beef rather than Irish bacon.

Even though Ireland was never home to any snakes, St. Patrick is credited for “banishing of the snakes.” This myth was really a metaphor for the eradication of paganism from Ireland and the triumph of Christianity. Within 200 years of Patrick’s arrival, Ireland was completely Christianized.

Another icon of the Irish holiday is the Leprechaun. The original Irish name for these figures of folklore is “lobaircin,” meaning “small-bodied fellow.” Celtics folklore included belief in fairies, tiny men and women who could use their magical powers to serve good or evil.

Leprechauns are believed to be good luck, especially if you could capture their guarded pots of gold. Folklore also believes if you catch a leprechaun, he will give you three wishes in exchange for his freedom.

The rare four-leaf clover is also a symbol of Irish good luck. Overall, the “luck of the Irish” means that Irish people are inherently lucky and fortunate. I hope so!

In the season and spirit of good luck, think about sharing your good fortune (pot of gold!) by donating to the United Way or another favorite nonprofit organization. Funding is a year-round struggle, and all nonprofits could benefit from a little good luck this St. Patrick’s Day!

We currently fund a total of 25 local agency programs in Monroe County. See our website (unitedwayMLC.org) for a list of those agencies. We appreciate your support to help fight poverty, homelessness, food insecurity, mental health and substance use disorders, domestic violence, and other important community needs! Additional direct programs and services provided by our local United Way include the 2-1-1 Health and Human Services Hotline, Project Ramp, Health Check, and the 21-Week Equity Challenge.

For more information about GIVING AND LIVING UNITED, please call 734-242-1331, email lpipis@unitedwaymlc.org, mail a contribution or visit us at 216 N. Monroe St., Monroe, MI 48162 or visit unitedwaymlc.org. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok social media platforms, too!

— Laura Schultz Pipis is the executive director of the United Way of Monroe/Lenawee counties.

