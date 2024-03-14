United Way facilitating event to explore possible Crawford County Transportation Coalition

Community leaders, organizations and residents will come together March 28 at the Crawford Success Center for a roundtable event aimed at exploring the development of a transportation coalition in Crawford County.

Facilitated by United Way of North Central Ohio and cohosted by Great Lakes Community Action Partnership, the event will be held 9 a.m.-noon.

“Because of our experience facilitating and funding the Marion Transportation Coalition, we were approached to help establish a formal transportation coalition for Crawford,” said Amber Wertman, CEO of United Way of North Central Ohio. “We want to bring together impactful local organizations who can implement a comprehensive transportation plan for the community, expanding on and advocating for the work Great Lakes Community Action Partnership already has in place.”

Limited access to reliable transportation can create barriers to employment, education, healthcare, and essential services, hindering individual and community well-being.

“A cooperative transportation plan is imperative to make sure we can connect residents with the community services they need,” said Cassie Herschler, executive director of Crawford County Council on Aging. “We need to raise awareness of the transportation challenges in the county and work together to address them.”

The roundtable event will serve as a platform for dialogue and collaboration to address the challenges. Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Share experiences and perspectives on the transportation and mobility needs of Crawford County residents.

Learn about existing transportation resources and initiatives in the county.

Brainstorm ideas and solutions for developing a comprehensive transportation coalition.

Discuss potential partnerships and collaborations to move forward with these solutions.

Anyone with an interest in transportation and an improved quality of life in Crawford County is welcome to attend, including residents, businesses and nonprofit organizations and community leaders.

The Crawford Success Center is located at 130 N Walnut St., Bucyrus.

