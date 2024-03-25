United Way announces resource fair being held Tuesday at Amarillo Civic Center

The Amarillo, Canyon, and surrounding communities are invited to participate in the first-ever Community Connections Resource Fair, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the South Exhibit Hall of the Amarillo Civic Center.

United Way of Amarillo and Canyon and 2-1-1 encourage all members of the community to attend this event, which is free and open to the public. "The Community Connections Resource Fair aims to address various needs of the community, covering areas such as utility payment assistance, senior services, employment opportunities, childhood enrichment, and more," a news release states. "Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with numerous local agencies and organizations dedicated to providing vital support and resources.

United Way logo

From 10 a.m. until noon, attendees can obtain applications for utility assistance from several participating agencies, and completed applications will be accepted between 2 and 4 p.m. at the event.

"The Community Connections Resource Fair is a pivotal opportunity for individuals and families in our community to access vital resources and services all under one roof," Janell Menahem, Director of 2-1-1 Texas Panhandle United Way helpline, said in the release. "By bringing together various agencies and organizations, we are creating a platform that will truly benefit countless members of our community, empowering them to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives."

