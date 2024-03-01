United Supermarkets, Market Street donate 1,000 pairs of socks to Salvation Army of Midland, Odessa

Feb. 29—MIDLAND — On Thursday, United Supermarkets and Market Street donated 1,000 pairs of socks to the Salvation Army of Midland and the Salvation Army of Odessa (500 pairs each) following its Apples and Pears on a Mission initiative.

The donation stems from a program called "Apples and Pears on a Mission," formerly called "Pears for Pairs." Throughout the fall and winter months of 2023, a portion of the proceeds from purchasing Rainier Fruit pears and apples went to buying brand-new socks to donate to organizations that support the homeless community.

"For some, a new pair of socks can make a world of difference," Joseph Bunting, produce business director for The United Family, said in a news release. "That's why we are so grateful to partner with Rainier Fruits to do this program for the fifth year. We are also thankful to our guests for participating and helping us positively impact our community."

Thanks to guests of The United Family and Rainier Fruit, 5,000 pairs of socks will be donated to charitable organizations across Texas. Throughout the five years of this program, United has donated more than 25,000 socks across Texas.

The following organizations will receive socks:

— Salvation Army of Amarillo

— Salvation Army of Midland/Salvation Army of Odessa

— Salvation Army of Lubbock

— Salvation Army of Abilene

— Faith Mission of Wichita Falls