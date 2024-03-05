United plane flying from Texas to Florida catches fire midair, video shows

Passengers onboard a United Airlines airplane flying from Texas to Florida caught an unexpected surprise on video when the plane’s engine caught on fire.

The video shared with WINK shows the engine sputtering flames about 10 minutes after it took off from Houston.

Flight 1118 left George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston at about 6:30 p.m. It was headed to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, according to WFTX.

“Grateful to be safely on the ground @united flight 1118 left jet fire over the Gulf of Mexico,” one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Grateful to be safely on the ground @united flight 1118 left jet fire over the Gulf of Mexico pic.twitter.com/gy8coL8pjZ — Jonathan Boulahanis (@jboulah) March 5, 2024

In a statement to McClatchy News, United Airlines said the pilot turned around and headed back to Houston after the engine issue occurred.

“The flight landed safely and the passengers deplaned normally. We arranged for a new aircraft to take our customers to their destination, which departed for Fort Myers later that evening,” the statement said.

No one on the flight was injured, WFTX reported.

