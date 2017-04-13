United passenger suffered concussion, broken nose

At a press conference on Thursday, the attorney and daughter of Dr. David Dao spoke out about Dao’s experience being dragged off a United Airlines flight the previous Sunday. Dao’s attorney, Thomas Demetrio, said Dao suffered a significant concussion and a broken nose, lost two front teeth and would need reconstructive surgery. He also said Dao described the experience as worse than fleeing his home country of Vietnam. Dao’s daughter, Crystal Pepper, thanked the public for its support of her father.