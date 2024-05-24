‘United Kansas’ named state’s 5th political party

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Sunflower State officially has five political parties.

On Friday, May 24, Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab announced in a release that “United Kansas” has met all of the necessary requirements to become an officially recognized political party in Kansas.

United Kansas joins No Labels Kansas and the Libertarian Party, recognized in 1992, as a minor political party. It cannot participate in the August primary election and instead must nominate candidates for the November general election via convention or caucus by noon on June 3. A minor party can become a major party and be entitled to nominate its general election candidates at the August primary if its candidate for governor receives more than 5 percent of the statewide vote. Statement excerpt from Secretary of State Scott Schwab

The necessary requirements to create an official political party include submitting a petition containing the signatures registers voters equal to 2% of the total votes cast in Kansas’ 2022 general election.

In Jan. 2024, “No Labels Kansas” was the latest political party to gain recognition in Kansas. With the addition of United Kansas, the state now has three minor political parties competing against the two major parties.

This new party is now able to allow voters to register under its affiliation and nominate candidate for public office, according to state statutes. According to the announcement, Kansas voter registration forms have been updated to show United Kansas as an option for voter affiliation.

