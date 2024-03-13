United flight turns around due to maintenance issue

TechCrunch

Decentralized Twitter/X rival Bluesky announced on Tuesday that it's open sourcing Ozone, a tool that lets individuals and teams collaboratively review and label content on the network. The company plans to open up the ability for individuals and teams to run their own independent moderation services later this week, which means users will be able to subscribe to additional moderation services on top of Bluesky's default moderation. In a blog post, Bluesky said the change will give users "unprecedented control" over their social media experience.