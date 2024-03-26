United flight to Newark lands safely despite hydraulics issue on Boeing aircraft

Emergency personnel were on standby at Newark Liberty International Airport Tuesday afternoon after the crew of United Airlines flight 963 reported an issue with their aircraft.

The aircraft, a Boeing 767-400ER, was reported to have an issue with its hydraulics system, according to United.

Despite the issue, the flight was able to land safely at 1:55 p.m. with no further incident or injury. The aircraft was safely towed to the gate and the customers were able to exit the plane normally. The flight was an inbound flight from Berlin carrying 217 passengers and 12 crew.

This incident is the latest of a series of incidents that both Boeing and United have faced recently.

In 2024 alone United flights have seen a damaged wing, security issues, a missing panel, and more with the United CEO sending a letter to customers earlier this month that acknowledged these recent issues.

"Unfortunately, in the past few weeks, our airline has experienced a number of incidents that are reminders of the importance of safety. While they are all unrelated, I want you to know that these incidents have our attention and have sharpened our focus," said the letter from CEO Scott Kirby.

The CEO of Boeing along with two other senior executives stepped down this month amid a series of issues starting with the incident in January where a door panel blew out on an Alaska Airlines flight.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: United flight lands safely at Newark Airport despite hydraulics issue