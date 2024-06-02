United flight from Barcelona to Dulles aborts landing due to mechanical issue

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A United Airlines flight that was traveling from Barcelona to Dulles aborted landing on Sunday afternoon.

A passenger told DC News Now that at about 1:10 p.m., United Airlines flight 991 was about 200 feet from touch down when the pilot decided to take off again.

The passenger said the pilot indicated there was a faulty flash issue.

He added that the plane circled the airport for 32 minutes at about 4,800 feet before descending to Dulles.

DC News Now reached out to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA), which provided a statement saying:

Around 1:40 p.m., United Airlines flight 991 landed at Dulles International with reports of a mechanical issue. The plane landed safely, was checked by Airports Authority Fire and Rescue personnel then cleared to taxi to a gate. There was no disruption to other flights at Dulles International. For more information about the flight, you’ll need to reach out to United Airlines.

DC News Now reached out to United Airlines, but has not yet received a response.

