United Family stores closed for Easter holiday

Mar. 29—LUBBOCK — The United Family will close all stores and auxiliary operations on Sunday, March 31, so team members can enjoy a well-deserved day at home with their families. For its 108 years of operation, the company closed its stores on Easter Sunday.

"Our tradition has been to close on Easter, so our team members can spend that time with their loved ones," Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family, said in a news release. "I am so thankful for our 18,000 plus team members across Texas and New Mexico. We are so happy for our team to have a day to spend with their families reflecting on the Easter season."

Stores will resume normal operating hours on Monday, April 1.