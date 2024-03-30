United Family, Southern Division of Albertsons Companies raise $300,000 for panhandle wildfire relief efforts

Mar. 29—AMARILLO — On Thursday, The United Family and the Southern Division of Albertsons Companies presented the Amarillo Area Foundation with a check for $300,000 following the conclusion of their panhandle wildfire disaster relief donate-at-the-register campaigns.

The Amarillo Area Foundation will utilize the funds as part of their Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund to help those directly impacted by the wildfires.

In early March, The United Family and the Southern Division launched the campaign to raise funds for disaster relief across the region following the devastating impact of three panhandle wildfires: the Smokehouse Creek Fire, the Windy Deuce Fire, and the Grape Vine Creek Fire. Combined, these fires burned more than a million acres.

"I want to thank the guests across the region for answering the call to help our neighbors in the Texas panhandle," Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family, said in a news release. "There is nothing more powerful than neighbors helping each other. And, of course, I'd like to thank the Southern Division for their partnership and commitment to community; these funds are going to have a huge impact. Lastly, I would like to thank the Amarillo Area Foundation for their tireless work to help this region recover during tough times like these."

The Southern Division and The United Family are both divisions within Albertsons Companies. The Southern Division includes Tom Thumb and Albertsons in Dallas-Fort Worth, Randalls in Austin and Houston, and Albertsons in Louisiana. The United Family operates in North and West Texas and New Mexico under seven banners, including United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market, Amigos, United Express, Market Street Express, and Albertsons Market Express.