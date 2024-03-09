United Family launches statewide fundraiser for panhandle wildfire relief efforts

Mar. 8—LUBBOCK — On Friday, The United Family launched a statewide donate-at-the-register campaign to raise funds for disaster relief across the panhandle following the devastating impacts of wildfires. Running from March 8 to March 23, all proceeds raised by the campaign will go to the Amarillo Area Foundation, a news release said.

In addition to running the campaign and sending supplies to the area, The United Family will also match the first $20,000 donated by guests.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire, which ignited in Hutchinson County approximately 14 miles from the United Supermarkets in Borger, began on February 26. As of March 7, it had burned more than one million acres and was 74% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The other two wildfires in the panhandle, the Windy Deuce Fire and the Grape Vine Creek Fire, have also been in close proximity to communities The United Family serves. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, these fires are nearly fully contained as of March 7.

"To all of those whom these wildfires have impacted, I want you to know we are here for you," Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family, said in the release. "We have supported the people of the Texas panhandle for decades and will continue to support them now. We hope that these funds will help this region on the road to recovery."

The fundraising campaign will run in all United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market, and Amigos locations across Texas and parts of Eastern New Mexico. As with past donate-at-the-register campaigns, guests across the region can add any dollar amount to their grocery bill at checkout. If not prompted by a cashier, guests can always ask to donate.