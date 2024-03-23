United Cajun Navy turning attention to Sebastian Rogers
The United Cajun Cavy is now helping in the search for 15-year-old Sebastian Rogers.
The United Cajun Cavy is now helping in the search for 15-year-old Sebastian Rogers.
Google expands Search Generative Experience's testing to include users who didn't opt in to see the experimental feature.
Just toss it in your suitcase for wrinkle-free clothes on the go.
Over 5,000 shoppers give these comfy pants a perfect five-star rating — you can get them over 60% off.
Riley Strain, a 22-year-old finance student who was set to graduate in May, was drinking with friends at Luke’s 32 Bridge on March 8.
BMW says EVs, gas cars sharing same platform is the 'right solution' for customers; company is all-in on its two-pronged strategy.
The First Round of the women's NCAA tournament tips off today. Are you ready to tune in?
Day 1 of Women’s March Madness delivered near-upsets, actual upsets and second-half comebacks.
Marijuana exposure is on the rise among pets, and there are several ways they can ingest the drug. Here's what to do if that happens.
Louisville fans don't have much to cheer for these days. But they had plenty to cheer against on Thursday.
The Amex Platinum Card comes with a high annual fee, but it doesn't skimp on the perks.
A 1987 Nissan Pulsar NX, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard. It's a coupe! It's a wagon! It's a convertible! Sort of.
This 117-year-old woman swears by "staying away from toxic people." The world's oldest man says to "work hard"' What else can supercentenarians teach us?
U.S. News & World Report names its 9 Best Cars for Families in 2024. Toyota secured three wins, the Chrysler Pacifica gets its first Minivan category win.
The death toll rose Saturday to at least 133 and a number of suspects were in custody after gunmen stormed a Moscow concert hall Friday.
Braylon Edwards came to the defense of the elderly man on March 1.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his series identifying bust candidates, this time at the all-important pitcher position.
VW recently announced the ID. Buzz GTX, a higher-performance and more aggressively styled electric van destined for Europe later this year.
Dalton Del Don continues his series of bust candidates, identifying a group of outfielders who should be draft-day fades.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
On home turf, Apple has enjoyed many years of relatively light regulatory scrutiny compared to Big Tech peers. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) opened a monopoly case against Google back in October 2020, for instance. It followed with a second antitrust case at the start of last year, targeting Google's adtech.