United Cajun Navy to discuss searches for Riley Strain, Sebastian Rogers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The United Cajun Navy is holding a Saturday afternoon briefing to discuss the the search efforts for 22-year-old Riley Strain, whose body was discovered Friday, and 15-year-old Sebastian Rogers.

This all-volunteer organization helps respond to natural disasters across the country. David Flagg, the national director of operations for the United Cajun Navy, said the organization also gets involved in missing person cases and does search and rescue missions.

One of those missing person cases the United Cajun Navy helped with was the University of Missouri senior who was reported missing by his friends on March 9 after a night out in Nashville.

During the search for Strain, the organization had boats out on the water and helped organize volunteer-led searches for any signs of the 22-year-old. However, the search came to a heartbreaking end after Strain’s body was found in the Cumberland River on Friday, March 22.

Flagg even joined Strain’s family for a Friday afternoon press conference following the discovery of the college student’s body, but the United Cajun Navy official said he would discuss the organization’s involvement in the search effort at a separate briefing.

That briefing is set to take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 23 at the Shelby Park Boat Launch, but News 2 will stream the event live. Flagg said he plans to share the United Cajun Navy’s appreciation for the local volunteers and businesses who helped with the Strain case, as well as the individuals and organizations that traveled to Nashville to help.

Flagg said he will also make a statement about the organization joining the search for Sebastian — who was reported missing from Sumner County nearly four weeks ago — now that Strain’s body has been found.

In a case update released on Friday, March 15, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said, “We have have not forgotten about Sebastian. Much of the work currently being done to bring Sebastian home may not necessarily be public or visible.”

The United Cajun Navy announced on Facebook Saturday morning that it deployed a search team with K-9 to Sumner County to help Sebastian’s family, adding, “we have been asked to redirect assets from the #RileyStrain search to help bring Sebastian home. Please contact us with any tips and, as always, please pray for Sebastian’s family and our volunteers!”

Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers, 15, was reported missing on Monday, Feb. 26 from the Beech area in Hendersonville.

Sebastian Rogers: Description

Sebastian is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 120 pounds with dirty blond hair. He was last seen on Monday, Feb. 26 near Stafford Court wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants, said the TBI.

AMBER Alert Issued

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) originally issued an Endangered Child Alert for Sebastian on the morning of Feb. 26 as multiple agencies took to the area to look for him.

Based on additional investigative information developed during the search, the TBI issued an AMBER Alert for Sebastian on the afternoon of Feb. 27. An AMBER Alert is issued when there is reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction has occurred and the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death, per the DOJ.

Multiple agencies including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Nashville Fire Department, City of Hendersonville’s first responders, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and Shackle Island Volunteer Fire have assisted in the search for Sebastian.

Who to Contact

If you have seen Sebastian or have info about his whereabouts, call the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 451-3838 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

