United's Yelp page is getting mercilessly slaughtered right now

When complaining about a company on social media just isn't enough, the internet's next move is usually a swift jab at its permanent internet reputation, which comes in the form of a flurry of 1-star Yelp reviews.

So naturally, as the internet collectively throws shade, hate, and disappointment at United after videos emerged of a man being forcibly removed from a United flight, the company's Yelp page started to receive a barrage of angry reviews from customers.

While United has multiple Yelp pages for its many hubs, the page for its location at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, where the incident took place, is receiving the most backlash.

"I am a loyal customer of United and am shocked and outraged," one customer wrote. He ended his review with a message to United. "I (or my family) will never fly united again!"

Making matters worse, Yelp reviewers are allowed to upload their own photos alongside the review, so people are uploading screenshots from the incident while simultaneously bashing the company.

