United Airlines flight rolls off runway at Houston airport

A United Airlines flight rolled off the runway at a Houston airport Friday morning, the airline said in a statement.

The Boeing 737 plane had landed at George Bush Intercontinental Airport around 8 a.m. when it rolled onto the grass as it exited the runway for the gate, United and Houston Airports and Houston Spaceport said in separate statements.

The flight, which left from Memphis International Airport, had 160 passengers and six crew members on board. Passengers deplaned on the taxiway and were bused to the terminal.

No one on board was injured.

The incident did not disrupt other flights. A spokesperson for Houston Airports said flights into and out of the airport continued Friday without interruption.

It’s not clear what caused the plane to veer off the runway. The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.

This is just the latest mishap involving a plane. On Monday, a United Airlines flight from Texas to Florida had to make an emergency landing after flames started shooting out of the engine. Last month, a United Airlines plane experienced “stuck” rudder pedals after landing at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. That incident prompted an investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com