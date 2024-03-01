United Airlines flight from London diverts to Maine over two 'intoxicated' passengers

The flight - not pictured - took off again and resumed its journey to Newark

A flight from London to New Jersey was diverted and landed in Maine, after two seemingly drunk passengers "became disruptive", United Airlines said.

Flight UA883 left Heathrow on Friday morning and was due to land at Newark, but instead was diverted to Bangor International Airport.

In an emailed statement to the BBC, United Airlines said police removed the two passengers after landing.

The customers will be banned from future United Airlines flights.

After a seven-hour journey across the Atlantic, FlightRadar shows flight UA883 on a path toward New York before making a sharp detour south-east toward Bangor.

"United flight 883 landed in Bangor this morning after two passengers, who appeared intoxicated, became disruptive," the airline said in a statement.

"Law enforcement officials removed the two passengers and the flight has already re-departed for Newark Liberty International Airport. The customers will be banned from future United flights while we review this matter."

The flight - which had 150 people on board and 10 crew members - left London at 07:52 GMT and landed safely in Maine at about 10:00 local time (15:00 GMT), the Federal Aviation Administration added in a statement.

It described what happened on board the Boeing 767 as a "passenger disturbance".

Bangor Police Department said their officers assisted Customs and Border Protection and the FBI to remove the two passengers, who are now handling the investigation.