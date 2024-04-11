United Airlines Flight Forced To Land After Dog Poops In First Class Aisle

A United Airlines flight was diverted after a dog pooped in the aisle of the plane, the airline confirmed to HuffPost on Wednesday.

A flight from Houston to Seattle was forced to make an unexpected landing in Dallas on Friday, after things took a messy turn.

Reddit user James Hobbs, who claims he was on the flight with the dog, told People that the smell was “so bad in the first class bathroom that even after cleaning they still closed it for the rest of the flight.”

He told the outlet that the excrement was in “a very liquid form” and was scattered in “several” places in the aisle. Hobbs said it even ended up on the shoe of his neighboring passenger.

In a clip of the incident shared by Hobbs, per People, multiple airline crew members attempt to clean up the mess using paper towels and trash bags.

He told the outlet that travelers were provided with masks and alcohol wipes for sniffing to ward away the stench, but in his Reddit post, he noted that the “smell never quite went away.”

Hobbs also said the flight’s meals “went bad” while they waited on the ground for the incident to be resolved. He added that the cabin’s crew members were “pleading” to the gate crew for more snacks, which he said in his Reddit post were scarce.

“It was a bad situation for passengers, the dog, and that poor owner,” Hobbs told People.

United Airlines confirmed the incident to HuffPost, but did not immediately share further details.

Cats and dogs are required to travel in a pet carrier that fits under the seat with the exception of service animals, which are allowed to be on planes without a carrier on domestic trips, per United’s website. It’s unclear whether the pet on Hobbs’ flight was a service animal.

“The cabin crew deserve accolades,” Hobbs told People of the gross incident. “They responded well despite having to hop over the mess.”

Other air travelers have had similar horror stories as of late.

Last month, another United Airlines flight was forced to turn around after the plane’s toilets overflowed into the cabin, leaving passengers to deal with the stench. And back in September, a Delta flight from Atlanta to Barcelona was also forced to make a U-turn after a passenger suffered a terrible case of diarrhea.

Related...