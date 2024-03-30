United Airlines flight diverted to Stewart Airport due to winds, turbulence
A United Airlines flight was forced to land at Stewart Airport in Orange County due to high winds and turbulence Friday.
Creighton battled back from a big second-half deficit, but Tennessee's defense was ultimately too strong.
Brunson fell one point short of Carmelo Anthony's Knicks scoring record as New York lost in overtime.
“It feels very much like a slap in the face and much more personal than even just about the money.”
Zach Edey feasted and had plenty of help from a lethal Purdue halfcourt offense.
For five innings, Opening Day in Philly felt like the 2023 NLDS. Then the Braves shut down the party at Citizens Bank Park.
Chourio signed an $82 million contract before making his MLB debut.
Former President Donald Trump and several of his co-defendants charged in the Georgia election interference case submit an application to appeal Judge Scott McAfee’s ruling allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to continue to prosecute them.
The outside noise around LSU is loud, but the team itself is just using it as fuel for another run.
Here's how to attend the 2024 NY Auto Show, including where, when and how much it costs. Can't go in person? Follow it all live on Autoblog.
These cozy kicks with over 8,500 five-star fans were my overseas travel must-have.
Jae’Lyn Withers shot UNC's most important 3-pointer of the game when he had no business firing away. And now the No. 1 Tar Heels are going home.
Frankie Montas delivered on the mound and Nick Martini was the unlikely hero at the plate as the Reds delivered to begin the season.
Steele was clutching his left leg on the ground after fielding a bunt.
How does one stop a stolen oversized front loader that’s plowing down a Georgia highway to escape a police pursuit? With another front loader.
Over 11,000 slumbering shoppers praised these 'hotel-quality' sleep cushions for their 'soft and comfortable' support.
The stories you need to start your day: The White House’s artificial intelligence safeguards, MLB Opening Day and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
A new report claims Meta and Google have banned educational reproductive health ads, allowed misinformation to fester and hosted conspiracies.
There's a big storm brewing on the East Coast.
The South Carolina native is coming home.
When entrepreneur Stephen Chen's mom began approaching retirement age, she was forced to borrow money from Chen — and Chen's brother — to make ends meet. Chen tried to get guidance from a financial adviser, but no one would take his mother as a client because her net worth wasn’t considered high enough. "There's a confluence of factors that may alter the future of financial planning and advising."