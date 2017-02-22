United Airlines enters basic economy fare wars in the US

United Airlines has launched a new fare to compete with low cost carriers.

Airfare wars are heating up in the US, with United Airlines the latest carrier to launch a basic economy fare in response to the low-cost competition.

On Tuesday, United began selling basic economy fare tickets on select domestic routes in the US, joining American Airlines and Delta in offering a budget option for fliers.

It's a move aimed at staying competitive in a market that's becoming increasingly crowded with low-cost and ultra-low cost carriers.

"The launch of our Basic Economy product is transformational, offering customers seeking the most budget-conscious fares United's comfortable and reliable travel experience," said Scott Kirby, president of United Airlines in a statement.

What do fliers sign up for -- and give up - when they book a basic economy flight?

Couples, friends and families will not be able to sit together when flying basic economy, as seats will be assigned automatically prior to boarding.

Like American Airlines, which also began selling the new fare this month, passengers flying basic economy are limited to one personal carry-on item (unless they are a MileagePlus Premier member or Star Alliance Gold member) and must pay $25 to check their bag.

Basic economy customers also board in the last boarding group.

It's similar to a scheme launched by Delta two years ago.

Last week, Delta likewise announced the return of complimentary meals on some of its longer domestic routes including New York to Los Angeles, becoming the only US carrier to offer complimentary fresh meals on coast to coast routes.

The launch -- which will feature choices like a honey maple breakfast sandwich, Mesquite-smoked turkey combo and veggie wraps beginning March 1 -- signals a return to the era of pre-9/11 aviation, when in-flight meals and complimentary alcohol were standard on commercial flights.