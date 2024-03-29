United Airlines Boeing 777 diverted to Denver due to engine issue

A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Paris was diverted to Denver Thursday evening due to an engine issue, the carrier said.

United Flight 990 — a Boeing 777-200 — headed to Denver International Airport after the crew reported an issue with one engine. It landed safely, United said. Emergency services were standing by but weren't needed.

The flight's track. as seen on Flightradar24, showed it heading north over the Canadian border when it turned south and headed to Denver.

Customers left the plane normally, United said, adding that it was "working with our customers to provide them with flight options on Friday."

There were 273 passengers and a dozen crew members on board.

