United Airlines Boeing 777 bound for Paris makes emergency stop in Denver

March 29 (UPI) -- Passengers traveling on a Boeing jet from San Francisco to Paris made an emergency stop in Denver Thursday after the crew reported an engine problem.

United Airlines told media outlets that United Flight 990 landed safely in Denver after the plane experienced an issue with one engine.

Emergency services were on standby when the plane landed but were not needed, United said.

The Boeing 777-200 was carrying 273 passengers and 12 crew members. Customers deplaned normally in Denver, and the Paris flight was canceled.

United said Friday it is working to give customers new flight options.

The incident is just the latest in a series of issues United has had with its Boeing jets.

Earlier this month, a United Airlines flight aboard a Boeing 777-300 out of San Francisco made an emergency stop at LAX after it lost a tire. And another United flight aboard a Boeing 777-300 taking off from Sydney Australia had to turn around mid-flight due to a hydraulic leak.

American Airlines also has had a troubled relationship with Boeing jets, with one flight out of Dallas making an emergency landing in Los Angeles due to a mechanical issue. Another flight out of San Francisco also made an emergency stop at LAX due to a hydraulics issue.

More than 50 people were hurt, and 12 people were hospitalized after a LATAM Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner traveling from Sydney to Auckland suddenly dropped about 300 feet in midair.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun has announced he will step down amid the ongoing scandal. Boeing said he will stay on until the end of this year to "complete the critical work underway to stabilize and position the company for the future."

Scrutiny over the company's jets began in January when a door plug fell off an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX. The incident sparked a far-reaching investigation, which unveiled multiple safety and inspection issues.

The Federal Aviation Administration has uncovered 33 audit failures and 97 incidences of noncompliance while investigating Boeing and components supplier Spirit. The administration in February gave Boeing 90 days to come up with improved quality control procedures.