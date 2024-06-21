A United Airlines Airbus jet had to turn around after a piece of its engine lining fell off during takeoff

A United Airlines flight from Connecticut to Colorado had to turn back shortly after takeoff after a piece of its engine cover fell off.

The Airbus A320 flight left Bradley International Airport in Hartford at around 8:45 a.m. local time on Thursday, per a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Crew members heard an "abnormal sound" coming from the aircraft, after which the flight turned around, per the FAA.

A United spokesperson told Business Insider the flight returned to Bradley "to address an issue with one engine." They added that "a portion of the engine's sound-dampening outer liner was found on the runway."

The flight carried 124 passengers and five crew members, all of whom "deplaned normally" after reaching Hartford, per the airline's statement.

The spokesperson added that United Airlines arranged alternative flights for the affected passengers to reach Denver.

While there's been plenty of Boeing plane drama, some flights on Airbus planes have also run into trouble of late.

On Tuesday, an Air New Zealand A320 flight faced severe turbulence, causing one passenger to be scalded by hot coffee and a crew member to hit the cabin ceiling.

And in April, an Austrian Airlines A320neo flight collided with a jet bridge and lost a big chunk of of its tail. Its right horizontal stabilizer, a crucial part of its tail, was completely torn off.

Airbus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider, made outside normal working hours.

