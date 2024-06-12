United Airlines adds 2 nonstop flights at Dayton airport

United Airlines is adding two new nonstop flights at Dayton International Airport.

Travelers will now have more options to fly to Washington, D.C. with two new nonstop flights to Washington Dulles International Airport.

“We are pleased United Airlines has continued to invest in the Dayton region by expanding their air service with us,” Gil Turner, City of Dayton Director of Aviation, said.

These two new flights are in addition to an existing flight to Washington Dulles International Airport. The departure times for the three flights to Washington, D.C. are 6 a.m., 10:25 a.m., and 2:50 p.m.

United also offers one flight to Denver International Airport, a service that started last September, and four daily flights to Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

“We’ve seen a strong response from the Miami Valley after we introduced nonstop service to Denver and are excited to provide this new service to the nation’s capital thanks to our collaborative partners at the Dayton International Airport and the greater community,” Mark Weithofer, United’s managing director of domestic network planning, said.



