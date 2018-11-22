Unique gifts for your friend that's obsessed with skywatching

Everybody loves a good meteor shower.

There's nothing quite like a night spent out under the stars, learning a little bit more about your place in the cosmos.

Everyone has that friend who's obsessed with space — I am that friend for many people — so maybe this holiday it's time to give them a gift they'll use all the time when heading out for long nights of skywatching.

You might think that a telescope or a pair of binoculars might be the perfect gift for that friend obsessed with skywatching, but in reality, they probably have their heart set on a very specific piece of expensive gear.

Instead of buying one of those big-ticket items, more understated gift will be sure to please and surprise the budding skywatcher in your life.

A cozy blanket for skywatching. More

Image: Amazon/DOWN UNDER OUTDOORS

Those late nights spent in dark places during the fall and winter can get chilly, so your favorite skywatcher will always appreciate a cuddly blanket to bundle up with.

It also helps if the blanket is waterproof and can be used on the ground like a picnic blanket, like the quilted fleece stadium blanket. Versatility is key when it comes to skywatching, and a good convertible blanket is a great option.

Price: $39.99 on Amazon

A nice mug to keep your drinks warm. More

Image: Amazon/yeti

Just like a warm blanket, a thermos can come in quite handy during a long night of skywatching. Fill the thermos with tea or coffee and settle in for a long night of gazing up at the stars with your friends.

Even picky skywatchers should be pleased with the 20-ounce YETI Rambler in stainless steel, though as long as it keeps your liquids the right temperature, anything will do.

Price: $29.99 on Amazon

A solid headlamp with a red light setting. More