Unique family business and product helped Detroit woman 'Master' her own destiny

On her LinkedIn profile, Adrienne Warren lists “community outreach,” “media relations,” “program development,” “fundraising,” and “grant writing” among a total of 14 competencies that she has demonstrated throughout her career.

The skills align with Warren’s profession as a marketing consultant and publicist.

Publicist Adrienne Warren, of Detroit, poses at Painexx Corporation in Southfield on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Warren is an old-school publicist in her 70s and through all of the technology changes that have impacted the way we communicate, Warren is still working hard to publicize clients. She represents clients that she has intimate connection to as a native Detroiter and Painexx Corporation, who created Ringmaster Rubbing Oil, is one of them.

However, to fully understand who the Detroiter is as a professional requires learning about how Warren has approached her craft over the long haul.

“I like to take charge,” Warren said in a crisp, authoritative tone that makes plain why "public speaking” also is listed as an area of expertise on her resume. “I like to turn experiences with my clients into a teaching moment. Many of my clients come to me because they lack time or experience. My decades of experience — that’s more than 50 years — allows me to do the work faster and I’ve got the media contacts!”

Warren came to Detroit from Tuskegee, Alabama, with her family as a young child. Her teen years in Detroit included being a spirited member of the cheerleading team at Mumford High School, where she graduated from in 1969. For most of her adult life, Warren has provided support to individuals and organizations seeking to score victories in a variety of endeavors. In the process, Warren’s career journey has taken her to destinations like New York, Washington D.C., San Francisco and Oakland, California, for extended periods of time, assisting on projects and initiatives that have touched the worlds of dance, theater, politics and more.

But it was Warren’s hometown of Detroit that provided her with an opportunity for a new beginning.

“I lived in California, in the Bay Area, for about 25 years. But when my father passed away, I returned to Detroit in about 2003 to the same family home (on Collingwood Street near Doty Elementary, 10225 3rd Ave.) that we had been in since the '60s so that I could be with my mother and help with her life,” Warren, the proud daughter of Gladys and Robert Grimes Jr., recalled. “In coming back, I wasn’t involved in any work, so I reached out to a family that I had known for so long that also operated a major company. And I said: ‘Hey, I’m back in town. Do you need any help?’ ”

The Detroit family hailing from Calvert Street, between Hamilton and 3rd, that Warren reached out to was the Sewell family. And the product that the family’s business — Painexx Corporation — is known for in Detroit and beyond is Ringmaster Rubbing Oil.

“A multipurpose, powerful, rich formula,” is how the 81-year-old Douglas Bellamy Sewell described Ringmaster, a “precisely mixed, properly aged” combination of methyl salicylate (a pain reliever used in other medicines) and peanut oil created in Detroit by his father, the late Frank Sewell. Since 1950, the glass bottle with the red, white and blue label has been marketed and sold as a topical treatment for a host of ailments like arthritis, back pain and muscular soreness. If you've ever stood in line at a CVS pharmacy, you've likely seen the bottles near the cash register.

Bottles of Ringmaster Rubbing Oil sit in an office space at Painexx Corporation in Southfield on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

During the afternoon of March 5, Douglas Sewell, the president and CEO of Painexx, spoke from the company’s offices, which are now located within a building at 17700 Northland Park Court, in Southfield, where Ringmaster’s distinctive wintergreen-like scent greets visitors immediately at the door. In his office, with Warren sitting across from him, Douglas Sewell took pride in carrying out another important role he has taken on through the years: Enlightening his community about the family business’ rich history every opportunity he gets.

“My father always talked about George Washington Carver for as long as I can remember,” Douglas Sewell said while explaining how his father was “inspired” by Carver, whose work is credited with the creation of more than 300 products from peanuts. “Carver also was a spiritualist. Later in life, when he was doing work with Ford Motor Co. and attending meetings with them, they wanted Carver to wear better clothes. And Carver told them that if they liked, he could send them a suit of clothes. In other words, Carver was saying it wasn’t the clothes, it was the man. And that same man also inspired my father.”

Painexx Corporation president Douglas Sewell sits at his desk in Southfield on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Painexx Corporation produces Ringmaster Rubbing Oil that his family created.

Listening to Douglas Sewell’s rich historical accounts about notable people that have been connected to Ringmaster, you feel like you literally are stepping back in time. You can visualize as he talks about Muhammad Ali, in the prime of his boxing career, receiving a rubdown with Ringmaster following a tough sparring session, as his longtime manager, who was then known as Herbert Muhammad, looks on. In another example that takes place around 1952, Malcolm X, while living with his brother, Wilfred, in Inkster, as a new member of the Nation of Islam’s Temple No. 1 in Detroit, presents a “cigar box full of coins” to Frank Sewell to purchase bottles of Ringmaster, which members of the Nation of Islam sold as independent sales agents for a brief period of time.

With confidence, but also with genuine humility, Douglas Sewell estimates that the family business has sold more than 1 million units of Ringmaster. They come in 1-ounce, 2-ounce, 4-ounce and 8-ounce bottles that Douglas Sewell used to hand pour himself. And while there are no doubt other examples of customers who have done noteworthy things across the country, Douglas Sewell says support from Detroiters and the “spirit of Detroit” have sustained the family business. And he is constantly reminded of this support in the form of brief videos stored on his phone with Ringmaster testimonials provided by Detroit customers that Douglas Sewell has recorded where his product has been sold through the years, including the old Paul’s Cut Rate Drug Store at 1419 Broadway.

The stored testimonials collected by Douglas Sewell include Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree, known by many Detroiters for the information he regularly provides to property owners. But in this piece, Sabree talks about his regular use of Ringmaster since 1967, which has helped to keep his hands and muscles loose so that Sabree can tend to his garden at his own home in northwest Detroit.

“I believe Detroiters are salt-of-the-earth people that share a belief that they can get better,” said Douglas Sewell, who earlier explained that the “Ringmaster” name represents how the product is able to “tame pain” and also how his father was able to "slay" challenges — including being born during the Great Depression in the segregated South — to create a business that has endured for 74 years. “Some of the testimonials, if they weren’t on tape, you wouldn’t believe them. Sometimes the stories come out of nowhere and then those testimonials become my inspiration to keep soldiering on.”

And “soldiering on” is also what Warren intends to do. A check of her demeanor as Douglas Sewell poured out Ringmaster history on March 5, revealed a professional who was obviously taking pride in knowing that during the past 20 years she has contributed to the marketing and evolution of Ringmaster, which now can be purchased at CVS stores in metro Detroit, as well as at independent pharmacies and online.

Warren makes it known that she uses Ringmaster as well. But the way that she also has incorporated her client’s family-oriented, Detroit-focused approach into her own business may be an even greater benefit.

“Coming back to Detroit to work with native Detroiters is the deep feeling you get when you come home,” said Warren, whose work during 2024 also has included supporting Detroit attorney Tonya Myers Phillips, an advocate for equitable and inclusive public policies; and publicizing the 40th anniversary of the Detroit-Windsor Dance Academy. “I love having the opportunity to bring my national experience back here to help old friends and new clients who become like family.”

Scott Talley is a native Detroiter, a proud product of Detroit Public Schools and a lifelong lover of Detroit culture in its diverse forms. In his second tour with the Free Press, which he grew up reading as a child, he is excited and humbled to cover the city’s neighborhoods and the many interesting people who define its various communities. Contact him at stalley@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @STalleyfreep. Read more of Scott's stories at www.freep.com/mosaic/detroit-is/. Please help us grow great community-focused journalism by becoming a subscriber.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Adrienne Warren needed to move forward, turned to Detroit's Ringmaster