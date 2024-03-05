Uniontown apartment building briefly evacuated for stove fire

Residents of a Uniontown apartment complex were briefly evacuated Tuesday because of a stove fire.

Fayette County dispatchers tell Channel 11 that firefighters, police and medics were sent to 177 West Main Street around 11:30 a.m.

The Uniontown Police Department says a technician was working on a stove inside an apartment when it caught fire.

No one was hurt and no one was displaced. Officials removed the old stove from the unit.

