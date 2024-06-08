Unionized workers reject agreement with Tops

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Unionized Tops workers have once again rejected the latest offer from their employer after going on strike Friday to demand higher wages.

Teamster Local Union #264 rejected the four-year deal in a vote Saturday.

The union declined to comment, but say they are available for negotiations with Tops on Sunday. We have reached out for a comment from Tops and are waiting to hear back.

Latest Local News

Kayleigh Hunter-Gasperini joined the News 4 team in 2024 as a Digital Video Producer. She is a graduate of Chatham University.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.