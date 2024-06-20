Union workers back at 18 construction sites around Milwaukee as 3-week strike ends

nternational Union of Operating Engineers Local 139 members picket a construction site at Froedtert Hospital, in Wauwatosa, on June 6, 2024. Local 139 was on strike for nearly three weeks before getting a new contract with employers.

Nearly 500 construction union members are back to work at 18 sites after being on strike for nearly three weeks.

On Wednesday evening, members of International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139 and employers with the Allied Construction Employers Association and the Association of General Contractors for Greater Milwaukee came to an agreement ending the strike that started on June 1.

Terry McGowen, IUOE Local 139 president, said workers would not have gotten this contract “had they not struck.”

“When you strike it's a sacrifice you make. You go into it knowing full well you’ll most likely not make back what you’ll lose, but you advance the cause further,” McGowen said. “This was a decision fully made by the rank and file membership. This was not called by the administration. And I’ll tell you what, I saw some very good unionism.”

The contractors could not be reached for comment by deadline on Thursday.

McGowen declined to reveal the details of the agreement but did say workers received increases in shift premiums, both percentage and dollar amount, and that it was a “significant” pay increase compared to the previous contract.

“We got more money per hour,” McGowan said. “Of course, we didn’t get what we were asking for but that’s what negotiations are.”

The contract lasts for the next three years.

McGowen said he was surprised by how long the strike lasted.

“It’s very unusual that a strike would last two and a half weeks in construction,” McGowen said.

Striking member supported by other unions

The strike directly impacted workers in District A of Local 139, which includes Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Ozaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties, but those workers had support from other unions.

As part of the union’s tactics to increase pressure on the contractors, other union members in Madison, Green Bay and Appleton also picketed at their job sites in recent days.

“It was very effective,” McGowen said. “There were a lot of calls made to me ... there were some pretty mad contractors.”

Those workers were joined by other union members from different trades who decided not to cross the picket line at some job sites.

“We’re going to spend the next two weeks thanking all of the men and women of the union construction trades for their support,” McGowen said. “My career spans over 40 years with this union, and I’ve never seen union members stick together like they did during this strike.”

