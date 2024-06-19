Union Pacific train strikes and kills person in Topeka; investigation ongoing

A Union Pacific train struck and killed a person on Tuesday evening in Topeka, according to the railroad.

The train fatally hit the individual around North Kansas Ave and Northeast Norris Street in Topeka around 5:05 p.m., a Union Pacific spokesperson told the Star on Tuesday.

Topeka police officers responded around 5:07, according to Rosie Nichols, a Topeka Police Department spokesperson.

No one on the train crew was injured, the Union Pacific spokesperson said. The train line is working with local authorities to find out what happened leading up to the crash.

Union Pacific is the largest railroad in North America. Upwards of 60 trains a day run on Union Pacific tracks through Topeka, according to a 2023 report from the railroad.

This is a developing story. Check back for further details.