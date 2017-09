HOUSTON (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp said on Saturday repairs to a rail line damaged by Tropical Stormy Harvey are being hindered by a fire at an Arkema chemical plant in Crosby, Texas.

The railroad said the repairs to its line between Houston and Beaumont, Texas, are one of its top priorities. However, the line runs next to the smoldering chemical plant, limiting access for its repair crews.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)