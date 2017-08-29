Union Pacific re-routing rail freight between Mexico, Texas

DETROIT (Reuters) - No. 1 U.S. railroad Union Pacific Corp said on Tuesday that a key rail gateway in Texas linking the United States and Mexico remains open, allowing the company to keep running trains north and south.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said in an announcement to customers on its website that it is re-routing shipments into California that normally run through Houston. But the railroad said it was currently unable to inspect tracks or facilities in the greater Houston area because rain and flooding continue.

