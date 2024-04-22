Union Pacific Railroad train catches fire in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – New information is being released Monday morning regarding a train car fire from over the weekend.

The Topeka Fire Department (TFD) was called around 6:45 p.m. on April 21 regarding reports of a Union Pacific Railroad train car on fire near NW MacVicar Avenue and NW Water Works Drive. Firefighters arriving at the scene found heavy smoke and flames coming from a container car.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka says no hazardous materials were inside the train car. Firefighters extinguished the flames with damage limited to two containers.

An investigation is underway into what caused the fire.

