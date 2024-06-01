Union Pacific, KDHE hear from 29th and Grove residents

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Residents in the 29th and Grove area are saying they are still being ignored regarding contamination from a chemical spill that happened decades ago.

Union Pacific and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment held an open house Saturday to talk about the cleanup.

Some residents of the area say with higher than normal levels of cancer in the area, cleanup officials are still not taking the health of residents in the area seriously by not getting more people out to the cleanup updates.

“But you made very little effort to engage the community, to inform the community,” Autanae Bennett said. “And get them to testing. Get them to meetings. And get them involved in what’s going on.”

Saturday’s meeting included updates on water well surveys to identify private water wells in the area that may be contaminated. They also talked about doing more indoor air testing to see if toxic vapors are present in homes in the contamination zone.

