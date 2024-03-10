Union members, supporters slam USPS plan to reroute Brockton mail through Providence

BROCKTON — A standing-room-only crowd of union members blasted a Postal Service plan that would shift some mail processing from Brockton to Providence.

On Wednesday afternoon at the Main Library, post office managers laid out how the $10B overhaul called "Delivering for America" would affect the Brockton processing and distribution center on Liberty Street. The facility employs nearly 400 full-time workers.

Christine Brisk, a senior director of processing operations for New England and former manager of Brockton's facility, said the plan would "improve organizational and operational processes and actively make the Postal Service an efficient, high-performing, world-class logistics and delivery provider." The changes in Brockton would save $1.8M to $2.4M per year, she said.

Scott M. Hoffman of the American Postal Workers Union wasn't buying it. "What you're hearing here is a line of crap," the national business agent for the New England region said during his turn at the microphone.

Where would Brockton's mail go?

Current plans would turn Brockton into a local processing center. Motioning to a slide depicting the proposed network, Brisk said, "This is really what the future postal network is slated to look like and Brockton has been identified as one of those plants to fit into this network model."

Brockton handles about 2.2 million pieces of mail a day, Brisk said. Of that, 87% would keep being processed in Brockton. But 13% would instead go to a facility in Providence. That's about 286,000 pieces of mail. About a third of that mail would return to Brockton while the rest went out to other destinations.

Politicos say 'no'

Brockton Mayor Robert F. Sullivan minced no words. "We're going to fight this tooth and nail. We cannot have any percentage going to Providence, Rhode Island," he said.

Local elected officials have presented a united front against the proposed changes. Representatives from the offices of Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.) and Congressman Stephen Lynch (D-8th) also spoke against the plan. So did at-large Brockton City Councilor Jean Bradley Derenoncourt. Looking around the room filled with more than 150 people, Derenoncourt said, "I am so happy for the turnout. I am 100% against any percentage going to Rhode Island."

Layoffs, renovations and postmarks

Rerouting a portion of mail is only one part of the "Delivering for America" plan. Other proposals include layoffs for non-career track employees. Depending on which United States Postal Service document you consult, there would be between three and 11 layoffs. It's a discrepancy pointed out by Matthew Lynch, a Republican candidate for the 8th Congressional District who shares his last name with the incumbent.

The Postal Service says it will not close the Brockton facility. Steven Curreri, president of South Shore Area Local 3844 of the American Postal Workers Union, remained skeptical. He said when we worked in Wareham, he saw that postal facility hollowed out from 120 workers down to 20.

The Postal Service held two public comment sessions on its plans for changes to Brockton mail processing at the Main Library on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. A standing-room-only crowd of union members and politicians opposed most of the proposals.

The plan would bring about $7M in renovations to the aging Brockton facility. While many speakers welcomed that investment, others said management shouldn't get credit for catching up on deferred maintenance.

One customer-facing change would make it harder to get a Brockton postmark on your mail. To get a Brockton postmark, residents would have to go in person to a post office retail location.

It was the first of two public comment sessions at the library on Wednesday. The post office also held an evening session. The decisions are not yet final. The Postal Service is accepting public feedback on the Brockton plans through March 21.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Proposed changes at Brockton USPS facility angers union crowd