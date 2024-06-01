Union: New Jersey American Water employee who died in work-zone accident was a family man

A utility worker killed in a traffic accident on the White Horse Pike was the married father of three and a military veteran, according to a fund-raising effort by the man’s union.

Kyle Sease, 26, “will be missed terribly by everyone who knew him,” says a GoFundMe appeal created to help his family.

Sease is survived by his wife, Brittanie, and children ages 7, 5 and 21 months, says the appeal by Water Workers Local 99.

The union represents New Jersey American Water Co, employees in the utility's South Operations.

Sease, a utility mechanic, died when a motorist drove into a closed work zone on the 500 block of the White Horse Pike shortly before 10 a.m. on May 29.

The driver struck four New Jersey American workers on a closed northbound lane of the pike in Magnolia, then hit two vehicles outside the work zone, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Sease, a utility mechanic, died at the scene, which in the wake of the accident was marked by a blue bow and flowers at the base of a utility pole.

Sease was a graduate of Sterling High School in Stratford, where he belonged to the ROTC program.

He joined the Army in 2015, then went to work for New Jersey American in 2018.

Flowers and a bow mark the accident scene where Kyle Sease, a utility mechanic for New Jersey American Water Co., was fatally struck by a motorist on May 29.

“Kyle’s big smile and infectious laugh will always be remembered,” it says. “He was close to his parents and siblings, and devoted to his wife and three children."

An obituary says Sease was "an avid Philadelphia sports fanatic and was extremely passionate when it came to the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies."

He also enjoyed barbecuing, spending time at the beach with his family, and DIY projects at his home.

"He was very proud of all his accomplishments," the obituary says.

Another utility worker was hospitalized in critical condition, and the others had minor injuries, the prosecutor's office said.

The driver who struck the workers has been identified only as a woman.

She had minor injuries, as did the drivers of the other vehicles hit by the woman's car, according to the prosecutor's office.

