Union Grove man arrested on rape charge involving juvenile girl

ARAB, Ala. (WHNT) — The Arab Police Department (APD) says a Union Grove man was arrested Wednesday and charged with the rape of a juvenile.

Arab Police Chief Shane Washburn said Hunter Dillian McMillian was arrested Wednesday after he turned himself in at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office around 8:15 a.m. Washburn said McMillian is charged with second-degree rape for an incident involving a juvenile female.

The chief said on March 22, McMillian began talking to the girl on Snapchat. After that conversation, Washburn said McMillian picked the victim up at her home in Blount County and took her to his home in Union Grove, where he is accused of raping the juvenile. He said Washburn then took the girl home.

According to the chief, Arab police found enough probable cause during their investigation to obtain a warrant for McMillian for second-degree rape. McMillian turned himself in on that warrant on Wednesday. Jail records show he was released on bond at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Washburn said the investigation is still ongoing with forensic evidence still pending.

