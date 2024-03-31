Union Gospel Mission to serve 900 meals through Easter Sunday

(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The Union Gospel Mission in Portland is expected to serve more than 900 meals to the homeless through the week leading up to Easter.

The Mission will hold its annual Easter Day brunch at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 31,1 5 N.E. Third Avenue in Portland. It began serving special holiday meals at the overnight shelter and through its Search + Rescue mobile outreach that visits camps throughout the Portland area last week.

“UGM wants to make the holiday week a little extra special for those experiencing homelessness, especially since many are separated from family and can’t have a typical celebration,” the Mission said in a press release on Saturday, March 30.

Sunday brunch meals include scrambled eggs with diced ham and cheddar cheese, biscuits and sausage gravy, fresh fruit salad, a pastry, coffee, juice, and a snack sack for later in the day. Guests will have the option of dining in or taking a meal to-go.

The Mission also prepared 500 Easter food baskets for families who are housed but unable to provide an Easter brunch for their families.

