Union County man sentenced for sexually assaulting girls for a decade

A 62-year-old Elizabeth man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting two young girls over 11 years, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel announced.

Ahmed Andre was found guilty on March 5 of one count of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, four counts of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, Daniel said.

Andre was sentenced on May 29 in Union County Superior Court.

The investigation revealed that the juvenile victims were sexually assaulted by Andre on multiple occasions, beginning when they were 9 and 10 years old, said Union County Assistant Prosecutor Peter Benza.

The investigation was initiated after a referral from the Elizabeth Public School District.

“This sentence may not erase the trauma inflicted on the victims, but it sends a clear message: sexual assault will not be tolerated,” Daniel said.

