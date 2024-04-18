Union County lottery player wins $61,321, playing the $5 $250 Cash Stash

A lottery player in Union County purchased a ticket for the $5 $250 Cash Stash, winning $61,321, 50% of the progressive jackpot, on Thursday, April 18.

The winning ticket was sold at Leland Liquors & Deli, 296 Leland Ave., in Plainfield.

Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: $5 $250 Cash Stash $61,321 winning ticket sold in Union County