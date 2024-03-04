Union County employee charged with multiple counts of soliciting prostitution

A 21-year-old Union County employee was arrested and charged with multiple counts of soliciting prostitution, the county’s Sheriff’s Office said in a release on Saturday.

The employee, Kendall Griffin of Monroe, was charged with 10 counts of misdemeanor soliciting prostitution and processed into the Union County Detention Center late Friday afternoon after she was arrested by Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The release said the arrest came during an ongoing solicitation investigation. Griffin, who worked as a government eligibility technician for the county, was taken before a local judicial official who issued an unsecured bond of $1,500.

She is no longer in custody.

According to Liz Cooper, the county’s spokesperson, Griffin’s most recent salary was $36,473.99. Cooper said Griffin was initially suspended without pay but has since resigned from her post.

Union County Manager Brian Matthews said county employees are held to a set of standards.

“We are fully committed to supporting the Sheriff’s Office with the ongoing investigation,” he said. “We hold our employees to the utmost standards of integrity and professionalism and remain committed to doing so.”