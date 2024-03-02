Union County employee arrested for soliciting prostitution: Sheriff

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Union County employee has been arrested Friday for soliciting prostitution, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO).

Deputies say 21-year-old Kendall Griffin, from Monroe, was arrested as part of an ongoing solicitation investigation. She was arrested on Friday, March 1, and has been charged with ten counts of Misdemeanor Solicit Prostitution.

Kendall Griffin (UCSO)

According to authorities, Griffin was processed and released Friday afternoon after she posted her unsecured bond of $1,500.

Officials say Griffin works as a Union County Government Eligibility Technician. This role typically helps those who are applying for government benefits or health care programs, according to NC State University.

Queen City News has reached out to the county about the status of Griffin’s employment.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call 911, UCSO at 704-283-3789 or Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600. Crime tips can also sent through the UCSO app.

