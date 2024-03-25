Union County arrest report - March 25, 2024

Mar. 25—Amber M. Parmenter, 23, of Afton, was taken into custody March 23 at her residence on the charge of domestic abuse assault, first offense.

According to a Union County report, at approximately 10:30 p.m. deputies responded to a reported domestic dispute on Filmore Street. During the course of the investigation it was found Parmenter had pushed a male victim onto the bed and wrestled over a cell phone then attempted to pin him down to prevent him from leaving. The male was able to get away from Parmenter and leave the residence by opening a bedroom window and jumping out of it.

Parmenter was transported to the Union County Jail where she was released on her own recognizance by order of the magistrate.