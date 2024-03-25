Union County arrest report - March 25, 2024

The Creston News Advertiser, Iowa
·1 min read

Mar. 25—Amber M. Parmenter, 23, of Afton, was taken into custody March 23 at her residence on the charge of domestic abuse assault, first offense.

According to a Union County report, at approximately 10:30 p.m. deputies responded to a reported domestic dispute on Filmore Street. During the course of the investigation it was found Parmenter had pushed a male victim onto the bed and wrestled over a cell phone then attempted to pin him down to prevent him from leaving. The male was able to get away from Parmenter and leave the residence by opening a bedroom window and jumping out of it.

Parmenter was transported to the Union County Jail where she was released on her own recognizance by order of the magistrate.