Union Co. K9 Kamil retiring from Sheriff’s Office following issue with spine

UNION COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — K9 Kamil is medically retiring, the Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) announced Tuesday.

One of the disks in Kamil’s spine was injured. He underwent emergency surgery; however, he is no longer able to use his back legs.

USCO: K9 Kamil & Deputy Clark

USCO: K9 Kamil

K9 Kamil started training with UCSO and Deputy Samuel Clark in August 2018, when he was 18 months old. K9 Kamil and Deputy Clark worked their first shift in January 2019, after finishing basic training at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

Kamil worked as a dual-purpose canine with the Adam Squad Patrol, helping with numerous narcotics and evidence seizures. However, he thrived in tracking and apprehension.

K9 Kamil has tracked and found many people, ranging from missing persons to an attempted murder suspect, following rigorous training with Deputy Clark.

Kamil will stay with Deputy Clark but on a new mission: a well-deserved retirement “filled with all the attention and treats that he can handle!”

