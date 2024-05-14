Union Beach NJ youth soccer coach arrested after sexual contact with players: Prosecutor

FREEHOLD - A Union Beach youth soccer coach has been charged after inappropriately touching two of his players, and distributing sexually explicit images to and engaging in sexually explicit conversations with eight of them, Deputy First Assistant Prosecutor Christopher J. Decker said Tuesday.

Ryan Gunsauls, 32, of Union Beach is charged with eight counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, eight counts of third-degree distributing obscene materials to a minor, two counts of second-degree attempted endangering, two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, and single counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child via distribution of child sexual abuse materials and third-degree possession of child sexual abuse materials, Decker said.

An investigation into Gunsauls began last week, when a juvenile disclosed that Gunsauls had been soliciting and distributing sexually explicit materials with him via a social media app, Decker said. As the investigation continued, the additional victims, ranging in age from 11 to 17, were identified and contacted for interviews.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Gunsauls admitted to inappropriately touching players and having them touch him, too. He also admitted to sending images to and receiving images from the juvenile players, as well as having sexually explicit conversations and engaging in sexual contact with them.

Gunsauls was arrested without incident Friday in Hazlet and taken to the Monmouth County jail pending a detention hearing tentatively scheduled for Monday, May 20, in Monmouth County Superior Court, Decker said.

