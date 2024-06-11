Unintended target? Gresham family home hit by gunfire

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — Jennifer Mitchell said she, her husband and their dog Brida were awakened by the sound of gunfire that hit their rented Gresham home around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

“I hit the floor. It just scared me so much,” Mitchell told KOIN 6 News. “I didn’t even think I knew to do that. I just did it.”

When she got up later in the morning to get ready for work, she noticed bullets in the living room, the garage, stuck in the TV, even outside their bedroom. That’s when they called the police.

“Luckily the angle of the shots were to where they didn’t puncture all the way through the bedroom,” she said. “Otherwise the bullet holes are lined up to right where I had hit the ground.”

Spikes rip apart stolen semi’s tires along I-205 in 2-state pursuit

Gresham police said they found about 20 shell casings near the Mitchell family home and a second house was caught in the crossfire.

“The whole incident, waking up and just realizing that it was our house that they hit was so scary,” she said.

Bullets ripped through the Mitchell family home around 2:45 a.m. on June 8, 2024 (Courtesy: Jennifer Mitchell)

Bullets ripped through the Mitchell family home around 2:45 a.m. on June 8, 2024 (Courtesy: Jennifer Mitchell)

Bullets ripped through the Mitchell family home around 2:45 a.m. on June 8, 2024 (Courtesy: Jennifer Mitchell)

Bullets ripped through the Mitchell family home around 2:45 a.m. on June 8, 2024 (Courtesy: Jennifer Mitchell)

Bullets ripped through the Mitchell family home around 2:45 a.m. on June 8, 2024 (Courtesy: Jennifer Mitchell)

Bullets ripped through the Mitchell family home around 2:45 a.m. on June 8, 2024 (Courtesy: Jennifer Mitchell)

Bullets ripped through the Mitchell family home around 2:45 a.m. on June 8, 2024 (Courtesy: Jennifer Mitchell)

Bullets ripped through the Mitchell family home around 2:45 a.m. on June 8, 2024 (Courtesy: Jennifer Mitchell)

It’s not the first time something like this has happened at that house, said Gresham PD spokesperson Jarom Sweazy.

“The prior incident was on July 15, 2022,” Sweazy said. “One person was actually struck by gunfire that was in the residence. That person was OK.”

More recently, the Mitchells were out of town just a few weeks ago when, she said, her neighbor told her the house was shot at a few times.

The question remains if these shootings are connected — and if the Mitchells are an unintended target.

“That’s one of the things that investigators will be looking at in this case,” Sweazy said.

While investigators look for an answer, Mitchell and her husband have one message for whoever did this.

“We have no idea why this happened to us,” she said. “We just want to let the people know that we don’t have any enemies really, and to please not shoot our house anymore. It’s really scary.”

Party Bus, the jumping bull at Sisters Rodeo, ‘athletic, dangerous’

Police arrived to look into the weekend shooting moments after it happened when a neighbor called to report the gunfire. Sweazy said they didn’t initially check the Mitchells home because they hadn’t called the police at that time. He reminded people to call 911 when they hear gunfire that may have hit their house.

At this moment, there has been no connection linked to this shooting, the one from a few weeks ago and the one from 2022.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.