The unintended consequences of a labor standards board on small business autonomy

As a multi-generational resident, community leader, and Black small business owner in Minneapolis, I am deeply concerned about the proposal to establish a new labor standards board in our city.

Although we haven’t seen the language of any ordinance yet, in general a labor standards board would be given immense power to craft industry-specific wage, benefit and labor laws, which would then be subject to an up or down vote by the City Council.

While I wholeheartedly agree with the intent — protecting and investing in our city’s workforce — I worry that the proposal entirely ignores existing employee protections in Minneapolis and would result in the fast-tracking of new mandates that could cripple small businesses like mine.

Currently, there are disparities within Minnesota’s labor market, disproportionately affecting people of color. These disparities indeed need targeted interventions. However, a one-size-fits-all approach across sectors, as proposed in the labor standards board model, ignores the nuanced challenges small businesses face daily — and the reality that we know our employees best, and are in the most effective position to address their concerns.

We already navigate a landscape fraught with labor shortages and rising operational costs. The hospitality industry, in particular, continues to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, with many businesses operating on thin margins. Additional regulations from a labor standards board could compound these challenges, making it even harder for small businesses to stay competitive.

Rather than establish new city bureaucracy charged with developing new mandates, why not focus on enforcing the laws that are already on the books? Or better yet, investing in programs that ensure small business owners are properly educated on those laws?

It bears repeating that the Minneapolis restaurant community cares deeply for our employees. Small businesses cultivate deep-rooted relationships with our staff, akin to family bonds. We understand the intricacies of our operations and treat them with care and dedication. Imposing stringent regulations through a labor standards board could undermine the autonomy and creativity that drive businesses like mine, disregarding the unique dreams and aspirations that fuel our efforts.

After all, we recognize that worker engagement and productivity depend on factors such as job satisfaction, skill development, and workplace culture —not just regulation. Rigid standards imposed by this board could stifle innovation and flexibility, which are crucial for small businesses to survive and thrive. Overly prescriptive regulations may inadvertently hinder, rather than help, our ability to continue investing in our employees.

In the Minneapolis hospitality space, small businesses represent more than economic entities — we express passion, creativity, and community spirit. Cozy cafes where neighbors gather, intimate restaurants where celebrations are toasted, and boutique hotels offering unique guest experiences all bear the indelible mark of their founders’ vision — a vision often born from years of hard work, sacrifice and unwavering determination.

Subjecting these businesses to the mandates of an unelected board stifles the essence of what makes them special. It denies us the freedom to innovate, adapt, and thrive in an ever-evolving landscape. These businesses do not operate as faceless corporations driven solely by bottom lines. They act as labors of love, built with passion, artistry, and a deep commitment to their communities. The proposed labor standards board threatens to undo the progress we’ve made and jeopardize the existence of our city’s beloved restaurants and hotels.

Policymakers in Minneapolis should strive to foster a collaborative environment where small business owners are valued as partners in progress. They should recognize that these entrepreneurs possess a wealth of knowledge and insights gleaned from years of hands-on experience. By engaging in meaningful dialogue and harnessing the collective wisdom of the community, City Hall can better develop solutions that promote fairness and equity without stifling the entrepreneurial spirit that fuels Minneapolis. And, most importantly, they can preserve the magic of these dreamers for generations to come.

I urge the Minneapolis City Council to reconsider this proposal. The future of our city’s small businesses — and by extension, the vibrant communities we support — depends on it.

