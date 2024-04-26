Unintended consequences of immigration bill could have negative impacts for generations

“I salute the Flag of the State of Oklahoma. Its symbols of peace unite all people.”

The Senate begins each week with those words, but in an attempt to address real problems at the southern border of our nation, a measure approved by the Legislature threatens to divide, not unify, our people and put individuals and families in communities throughout Oklahoma at risk.

Frustrated by bipartisan failure at the federal level to pass comprehensive immigration reform, many states have begun passing their own immigration legislation, including Oklahoma. House Bill 4156 creates the crime of “impermissible occupation,” a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in the county jail and a fine of up to $500, or both. A subsequent offense would be a felony that could result in up to two years in prison, a fine of up to $1,000, or both. The bill would preclude the courts or prosecutors from considering probation, delayed or community sentencing, or a future pathway to citizenship.

More: There are three questions Oklahomans should ask legislators about the new anti-immigration bill.

As chair of the Oklahoma Legislative Latino Caucus, I can tell you we have grave concerns about this bill ― concerns that have been repeated by our constituents, Oklahoma’s faith communities and members of law enforcement. The unintended consequences of this legislation could have negative impacts on our state for generations.

Members of our caucus have pointed out that the bill fails to recognize that there are currently undocumented Oklahomans who are long-term residents, many of whom have been in Oklahoma for decades, and have contributed millions in taxes, accepting difficult, back-breaking jobs no one else will take, and serving and volunteering in their local churches and schools.

Immigrants make up 7% of Oklahoma’s labor force, primarily in hard-to-fill jobs in agriculture, construction and hospitality. If you purchase and consume Oklahoma produce and meats, chances are an immigrant brought that food to your table. They prepare and serve the food in the restaurants you enjoy and build and repair homes for families throughout our state. In addition, Oklahoma has 33,000 undocumented immigrants who pay about $26 million annually in state income tax. We’re already dealing with a workforce shortage in our state. HB 4156 will only worsen that shortage, and result in millions in lost tax revenue, not to mention the ripple effect through our local economies when thousands of workers and consumers are no longer there because they no longer feel safe or welcome in our state, regardless of their status.

In the last few days, members of our caucus have met with hundreds and hundreds of constituents. I’ve heard from parents who are fearful of sending their children to school, worried they could be arrested as the bill doesn’t offer any protections for minors. I’ve spoken to students who are afraid for their parents and grandparents.

More: Los legisladores deben ofrecer soluciones para todos, no criminalizar a la comunidad indocumentada

I’m concerned about victims of human trafficking being arrested and thrown into county jails where their own health and safety could be at risk, despite our legal system’s presumption of innocence until proven guilty. As an attorney, I’ve had to deal with the unfathomable situation of domestic violence victims who asked for protection and help only to be jailed themselves. This measure could make more crime victims too afraid to seek help. We’ve also heard concerns from law enforcement about the additional responsibilities they’d be faced with under this bill with no mention of additional funding, training or other resources. This bill would also likely face costly legal challenges, further draining limited resources from our state coffers.

Yes, we need to address immigration with thoughtful, comprehensive public policy, but HB 4156 is not the solution.

Editorial: Oklahoma already has laws to deal with criminals. New bill could harm immigrant communities more

Sen. Michael Brooks

Sen. Michael Brooks, D-Oklahoma City, represents Senate District 44 and is chair of the Oklahoma Legislative Latino Caucus.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: HB 4156 ignores the contributions of undocumented Oklahoma residents